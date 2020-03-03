Only one of three data center decision-makers in Africa considers that their current facilities are meeting their needs.

A new report named “The Modern Data Center: How IT is Adapting to New Technologies and Hyperconnectivity” has been published by Forbes Insights and Vertiv. It includes the results of a survey of 150 data center executives and engineers from various industries around the world.

Planning lacks

The most notable result of the survey is a troubling lack of planning and preparation for today’s evolving data ecosystem. While 11% of executives say their data centers are updated ahead of current needs, just 1% of engineers reply the same. Martin Olsen, vice president of Global Edge Systems for Vertiv said:

“As today’s data center evolves to incorporate enterprise, cloud and edge resources, thorough planning and foresight are needed to meet organizational computing requirements and business objectives. It is clear, however, that many organizations are lagging on that front. With that in mind, we anticipate considerable investment and activity among businesses trying to catch up and get ahead of the changes.”

92% of CIOs and CTOs believe that their business will require faster download and response times soon. Near 70% say meeting the bandwidth needs is very difficult. Near half of the respondents say that security and bandwidth are the two areas most in need of upgrades.

24% said more than half of their data centers will be self-configuring by 2025, and 32% said more than half would be self-healing. Pierre Havenga, Managing Director of Vertiv MEA, said:

“Across the Middle East we are experiencing a drastic increase in demand from customers driven by wholesale requirements as well as uptake to improve efficiency in their existing data centers.”