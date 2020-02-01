DigiCert, a provider of TLS/SSL, announced two new PKI tools: IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager.

DigiCert sets a new standard for fast and flexible PKI deployments. It delivers end-to-end centralized user and device certificate management for a variety of deployment models and PKI use cases. IoT Device Manager allows device manufacturers to provision and embeds device identity at any stage of the device lifecycle, from the factory to device deployment on-premises, in the cloud or hybrid environments.

Flexible tools

Device identity, authentication, encryption, and integrity are possible with a single click. It also supports standards-based interoperability with many third-party manufacturing and provisioning systems. The other new tool Enterprise PKI Manager allows IT teams to deploy identity, authentication, and access to large user populations quickly and with little to no end-user interaction. It comes with customization certificates and tailor deployments to their infrastructure and needs. It can manage out-of-the-box and create custom CA hierarchies.

“As early adopters of IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager, we are looking forward to their ease of use and flexibility for our many initiatives, including our IoT and connected city solutions,” said Mark Stevens, technical lead, British Telecom PKI and Cryptography.

“PKI applications that we’ve used in the past have required weeks of long hours to deploy on-premises, but with DigiCert ONE, after configuring our Docker and network environment, we were up and running the PKI Managers in about 20 minutes. British Telecom is excited and looking forward to the benefit of DigiCert ONE’s multiple functionalities and the scalability it will bring for our customers,” he added.

“Today’s release of the IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager in DigiCert ONE meets customers where they want to be with fast, flexible and automated PKI deployment across global networks and within geographies of differing regulatory standards,” said DigiCert CEO John Merrill.

“Whether deploying to their own private or public clouds, or within air-gapped or on-premises networks to meet in-country compliance requirements, IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager give customers the tools they need to integrate PKI services that secure their device connection points,”

He continued. These two new PKI tools reduce total cost of ownership and complexity with a modern scalable architecture and containerization strategies.