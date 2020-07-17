VMware joins Samsung and Salesforce in Digital Asset‘s Series C financing round. Brendon Howe, Vice President and General Manager, VMware Blockchain, also joined the company’s Board of Directors. Howe was responsible for leading their Blockchain business unit in his previous role. DAML, created by Digital Asset, is a framework for building connected applications that span data silos and trust boundaries, changing how businesses collaborate across industries.

VMware, Samsung, and Salesforce

Digital Asset’s partners provide commercial integrations with modern infrastructures, such as VMware Blockchain. Yuval Rooz, co-founder and CEO of Digital Asset said,

“Digital Asset’s partnership with VMware provides a truly enterprise grade blockchain offering that meets the requirements of even the most demanding use cases across a range of markets. Brendon brings tremendous technical leadership within networking, storage, and virtualization to Digital Asset’s board.”