Digital Realty (DLR), a global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced the appointment of retired Lt. Gen. VeraLinn “Dash” Jamieson and Alexis Black Bjorlin, Ph.D., to its board of directors.

Lt. Gen. Jamieson is the former Director of the United States Air Force’s Intelligence Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations and Dr. Black Bjorlin is Broadcom’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Optical Systems Division.

Dr. Black Bjorlin brings over 19 years of high technology management experience at Fortune 500 companies to the Digital Realty board.

Two new important names

“We are delighted to welcome Dash and Alexis to our board of directors, both of whom bring significant experience directly relevant to our strategy of enabling customers’ digital transformation,” said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein.

“In particular, Dash brings invaluable cyber-security expertise and experience managing large, complex organizations. Similarly, Alexis’ unique connectivity and customer perspective from her extensive experience at leading global providers across the cloud and communications value chain make her an excellent addition to our Board. We expect to gain valuable insights from each, given their respective backgrounds with enterprises and government organizations undertaking digital transformations. We are confident they will complement the development of PlatformDIGITAL and the execution of our strategy as we seek to create sustainable value for our stakeholders,”

