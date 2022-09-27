DocuSign’s Board of Directors announced that the company’s new Chief Executive Officer is Allan Thygesen.

DocuSign announced that the company has appointed Allan Thygesen as the new Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Allan will assume the strategic leadership of the company and a role on its Board of Directors, effective October 10th. With the appointment, Mary Agnes “Maggie” Wilderotter will conclude her role as interim CEO and during the transition, she will help Allan. She will continue serving as Chairman of DocuSign’s Board of Directors.

Experienced Google executive

Allan is joining DocuSign from Google. In his previous role, he was the President of Americas & Global Partners at Google. During his leadership, the company recorded more than $100 billion in advertising business across North and South America. Prior to his latest role, he also served as the President of Google Marketing Solutions and he was responsible for overseeing the global mid-market and small advertiser business.

Before his career at Google, in 2010 he was a managing director and partner in the U.S. venture and growth funds of The Carlyle Group. During this time, he led the company’s investments in startups in sectors including e-commerce, enterprise software, and more. Before that, he served as an executive in various public and private organizations, such as Wink Communications and RingCentral. Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign said,

« DocuSign has a long history of delivering the most trusted, fully-integrated platform for digital agreements, and I am honored to lead the company in its next great chapter. We have a $50 billion global market opportunity that is largely untapped. I look forward to working with our world-class team to capture that opportunity by growing our diversified customer base across industries and geographies. »