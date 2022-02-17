DocuSign has announced the general availability of DocuSign eSignature for Zoom in partnership with Zoom. The new solution makes it easier for users to complete agreements from anywhere. With DocuSign eSignature for Zoom, organizations can include the agreement processes with virtual, face-to-face singing experience while building trust.

Complete agreements from Zoom

DocuSign’s new solution enables signers to discuss details on Zoom before signing the contract. It eliminates the necessity of sending multiple emails to make changes to a document before signing it. Users can easily access the DocuSign eSignature app during a Zoom meeting in the eSignature app from the Apps menu and present it. The solution also safeguards agreement by using DocuSign’s enhanced signer identification methods.

DocuSign eSignature for Zoom is beneficial for almost any agreement for any line of business allowing them to collect signatures digitally, such as:

Sales contracts

New hire onboarding forms

Wealth management transfers

Service activation

Insurance claims and policies

Plea documents

New client onboarding

Patient consent forms

To sign a document during a Zoom meeting:

Install the DocuSign eSignature App from the Zoom App Marketplace Prepare and send your agreement via email or SMS prior to Zoom meeting Start the Zoom meeting with the signer Open the DocuSign eSignature Apps menu in your Zoom meeting Find your agreement in the right pane and select signer name Pass control to the signer and chat through the agreement details Signer completes all fields and signs All parties are sent a copy of the agreement

Jerome Levadoux, SVP of Sign at DocuSign said,

« The past few years have highlighted the need for agility and better productivity tools to meet the evolving needs of customers. We are excited to partner with Zoom to offer the DocuSign eSignature app for Zoom to make it easier than ever to streamline how we collaborate and come to agreement in the emerging anywhere economy. »

