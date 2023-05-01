Dropbox to reduce the company’s global workforce by about 16%, or 500 employees, effective immediately.

Houston stated that the economic downturn put pressure on both customers and the company.

Dropbox aims to hire employees with a different mix of skill sets during the AI era to boost the next stage of growth.

Dropbox cofounder and CEO Drew Houston published a blog post and shared important information about the company’s future. According to the announcement, the company is laying off approximately 500 employees, effective immediately. Houston also stated that he takes full ownership of the decision and the path that led the company here.

The post stated that while the company is still profitable, its growth has been slowing due to the natural maturation of its existing businesses. Also, the economic environment has put pressure both on customers and the business.

Houston also stated that the AI era has arrived, and it will provide new superpowers and completely transform knowledge work. Dropbox has been building toward this future, and the 2023 pipeline will demonstrate this. While Houston sees this as an opportunity, he also stated that the company needs to act with urgency to seize it. The company’s next stage of growth now requires a different mix of skill sets, particularly in AI and early-stage product development, and the company already started bringing talent in these areas for the last two years and will continue hiring. Those leaving will be eligible to receive the following benefits and support:

Impacted employees will be eligible for sixteen weeks of pay, with one additional week of pay for each completed year of tenure at Dropbox. All impacted employees will receive their Q2 equity vest. Healthcare: All employees will be eligible for up to six months of COBRA in the US, and similar equivalents where applicable internationally, as well as Modern Health support.

All employees will be eligible for up to six months of COBRA in the US, and similar equivalents where applicable internationally, as well as Modern Health support. Devices: Impacted employees will be eligible to keep company devices (phones, tablets, laptops, and peripherals) for personal use.

Impacted employees will be eligible to keep company devices (phones, tablets, laptops, and peripherals) for personal use. Job placement: Job placement services and career coaching will be available at no cost.

Drew Houston, cofounder and CEO of Dropbox, said,

«We’ll focus today on supporting impacted employees and saying goodbye to fellow Dropboxers. To those of you who are departing: thank you for everything you’ve done for Dropbox in your time here. Beginning tomorrow through early next week, I’ll be hosting regional town halls to answer your questions and discuss our future plans in more detail. Thank you for your kindness and compassion as we get through this difficult process. »