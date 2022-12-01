Dropbox is acquiring Boxcryptor’s IP technology to bring end-to-end, zero-knowledge encryption to its millions business of customers.

Boxcryptor’s existing users will remain with the same company and all the user data will remain in the company’s German data centers.

Dropbox plans to embed Boxcryptor’s capabilities natively within Dropbox for its business users on our paid plans to add an extra layer of security.

Dropbox has signed an agreement with Boxcryptor, an end-to-end “zero-knowledge” encryption for cloud storage services provider, to acquire several of its key assets. Dropbox aims to combine its easy-to-use solution and Boxcryptor’s encryption capabilities to be able to meet the customers’ evolving needs.

End-to-end encryption

Boxcryptor’s capabilities will be embedded natively within Dropbox’s paid plans to add an extra layer of security by encrypting files locally before syncing to Dropbox for business users. Dropbox said,

« As we work towards our vision of creating one organized place for our customers’ cloud content and the workflows around it, we firmly believe that it’s critical that we invest in tools to ensure customers can protect their content however they choose. We look forward to being able to offer end-to-end zero-knowledge encryption so that our customers can focus on working and collaborating on Dropbox knowing their content is even more safe and secure. »

Boxcryptor also made an announcement about the acquisition. Boxcryptor said Dropbox is acquiring the company’s IP technology and the company will focus on embedding it natively into the Dropbox product, bringing end-to-end, zero-knowledge encryption to paid customers.

Boxcryptor also said that all of its existing users and customers will remain with the German Secomba GmbH with the same shareholders as during the past 10 years and no data will be migrated to Dropbox. The data will remain in its German data centers. The company will also continue to service its current users and customers pursuant to their existing contracts. However, with the acquisition, the company will not allow the creation of new accounts or purchases of any new licenses. Boxcryptor said,

« We want to personally thank everyone who has supported us through the years, most notably our team who was with us along our journey. A lot of them for many, many years, and each and every one of them has done their part to make Boxcryptor a success. Special thanks also to our investors Jan, Markus und Gert from Agile Partners GmbH who believed and trusted in us as entrepreneurs and in our vision almost since the very beginning. Thanks to our users and customers worldwide for continuously sharing their feedback and needs with us for over a decade. Thanks for using our product, for challenging us and for helping us and our company grow. »