cPanel has announced EasyApache 4 July 15 release. With the new release, cPanel updated PHP versions 7.4.8, 7.3.20, and 7.2.32 and Tomcat version 8.5.57. This release addresses vulnerabilities related to CVE-2020-8169, CVE-2020-13934 and CVE-2020-13935.

cPanel encourages all PHP 7.4 users to upgrade to version 7.4.8, all PHP 7.3 users to upgrade to version 7.3.20, all PHP 7.2 users to upgrade to version 7.2.32, and all Tomcat users to upgrade to version 8.5.57. With the new update cPanel has the changes below:

ea-libicu

EA-9155: Update ea-libicu to 67.1, drop 66.

ea-freetds

EA-9148: Update ea-freetds to 1.2.3, drop 1.1.24.

ea-php74

EA-9150: Update ea-php74 to 7.4.8, drop 7.4.7 (with fix for Windows users in CVE-2020-8169).

scl-php72

EA-9152: Update scl-php72 to 7.2.32, drop 7.2.31 (with fix for Windows users in CVE-2020-8169).

scl-php73

EA-9153: Update scl-php73 to to 7.3.20, drop 7.3.19 (with fix for Windows users in CVE-2020-8169).

ea-tomcat85

EA-9151: Update ea-tomcat85 to 8.5.57, drop 8.5.56 (with fixes for CVE-2020-13935 and CVE-2020-13934).

This release includes a security patch that has been issued a fix for a CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures), the details of which are included below.

Affected versions

All versions of PHP 7.4 through 7.4.7.

All versions of PHP 7.3 through 7.3.19.

All versions of PHP 7.2 through 7.2.31.

All versions of Tomcat 8.5 through 7.5.56.

Security Rating

The National Vulnerability Database (NIST) has given the following severity ratings to these CVEs:

CVE-2020-8169 – Medium

PHP 7.4.8

Fixed bug related to CVE-2020-8169.

PHP 7.3.20

Fixed bug related to CVE-2020-8169.

PHP 7.2.32

Fixed bug related to CVE-2020-8169.

CVE-2020-13934 – Medium

Tomcat 8.5.57

Fixed bug related to CVE-2020-13934.

CVE-2020-13935 – Medium

Tomcat 8.5.57

Fixed bug related to CVE-2020-13935.