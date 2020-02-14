Equinix, a gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), invested in Oracle Exadata for higher performance.

After selected Oracle Exadata, Equinix had implemented a do-it-yourself infrastructure environment comprised of Oracle Database with servers combined by storage and networking products from multiple vendors. With this implementation, Equinix serves with 24x better performance for complex database queries, 4x faster in analytics, and 3x faster in data replication.

30% to 40% faster with some workloads

Furthermore, with data center and cloud interconnection services rely on Oracle Exadata and Oracle Database, the company can run its applications an estimated 30% to 40% faster with some workloads showing more than 100% improvement. Milind Wagle, Executive Vice President, and Global Chief Information Officer, Equinix said,

“Our investment in Oracle Exadata has proven valuable and has exceeded our expectations. Not only is Oracle a strategic alliance partner with Equinix, we also consider it an important solution provider trusted to run our mission-critical applications around the world,”

Platform Equinix is one of the highest shares of the world’s public cloud on-ramps and one of the most physically and virtually interconnected ecosystems in the world. It serves nearly 10,000 customers globally. Equinix has improved its performance for transaction processing and data warehousing analytics.

With Oracle Exadata, Equinix users can access their business support systems with ultra-low IO latencies. Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle said,

“It’s a strong validation of our strategy to see Equinix, one of the world’s largest providers of interconnected data centers, relying on Oracle Exadata to ensure its customers benefit from superior cloud and infrastructure performance on a 24/7 basis, no matter where they are in the world.”