Excalibur Data Systems, a frontier of IT Service Management and Enterprise Service Management solutions, partnered with sigmaGO to Cherwell end-users and technicians.

Excalibur Data Systems announced its partnership with sigmaGO. sigmaGo is the creator of sigmaGO, a refreshed Mobile App experience for Cherwell Service Management customers. With this partnership, two companies will bring their mobile workforces together for faster performance. This provides a reduction of overall costs with the power of mobile connectivity, as well as enhancing customer service capabilities.

To meet customers’ mobile computing needs

“We are excited to partner with sigmaGO and to be able to offer our Cherwell customers a mobile solutions experience that is unmatched,” said Mike Fuson, Vice President of Excalibur Data Systems. “We are proud to continue to offer our valued customers the best of breed solutions in the ITSM space.”

“This strategic partnership is exciting for both organizations and support our mission to bring a refreshed mobile experience to Cherwell customers. Our solutions combined with the industry experience of Excalibur Data Systems will support and deliver the mobile experience customers are expecting to meet their mobile computing needs,”

said Anthony D’Ambrosio, Director of Business Development, sigmaGO.

This new partnership will improve client SLA performance, enabling technicians to address incidents, requests, and tasks assigned directly to them or a team. It also allows actions on any ticket, including running One-Steps with support for prompts and enables “push notifications” from Cherwell that require attention or approval on mobile devices.