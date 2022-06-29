The Mozilla team officially announced the general availability of Firefox 102. The latest release comes with various new features and bug fixes as expected. With the latest release, the popular web browser now supports Content-Security-Policy integration with WebAssembly. Firefox also improves security by moving audio decoding into a separate process with stricter sandboxing to improve process isolation.

Query Parameter Stripping

Query Parameter Stripping works via a blocklist and covers Olytics, Drip, Vero, HubSpot, Marketo and Facebook.

Firefox 102 also comes with a new feature named Query Parameter Stripping. The new feature automatically removes the query parameters included in the URL that are used to track users when clicked. When it is enabled, Firefox strips certain tracking parameters from URLs. However, there are some trackers Firefox 102 can not filter yet.

Query Parameter Stripping feature is a part of Firefox’s Enhanced Tracking Protection. Users can go to Privacy & Security menu under Firefox Settings and switch Enhanced Tracking Protection to Strict to enable the new feature. This feature will not strip parameters in Private Mode. To be able to enable it for the Private Mode, type about:config in the address bar and hit enter. Search for strip and set privacy.query_stripping.enabled.pbmode to true. The feature can cause issues with particular websites, thus it can be changed anytime if needed.