Firefox 103 is now ready for download ahead of its planned release date on the company’s FTP server.

Firefox 103 removes the option to allow SHA-1 signatures in certificates which is no longer supported.

The latest release improves performance on high-refresh rate monitors.

The new version of Mozilla‘s popular web browser, Firefox 103 became available before its planned release date, which was July 26th. Firefox 103 was released to beta on the 27th of June. The stable release is coming with enhancements, bug fixes, and performance improvements. Users who want to try the new version can download it from Mozilla FTP before the formal release. Linux users can also download the binary packages from Firefox’s download server.

What’s new?

Firefox 103 fixes performance issues on NVIDIA binary drivers via DMA-Buf on Linux. SHA-1 signatures in certificates are no longer secure enough and are not supported now. Thus, Firefox 103 removes the option to allow SHA-1 signatures in certificates. In the latest release, non-breaking spaces are preserved while copying a text from a form of control. Firefox 103 will also highlight fields in PDF forms that are required to be filled.

The Mozilla team also made improvements to the Picture-in-Picture feature. Now, Picture-in-Picture will be able to show subtitles and captions at Funimation, Dailymotion, Tubi, Hotstar, and SonyLIV. Firefox 103 switches to a modern lock API to provide improved responsiveness on macOS during periods of high CPU load. Performance on monitors that provides higher than 120 Hz refresh rates is also improved.

In Firefox 103, users will be able to reach the buttons in the Tabs toolbar with Tab, Shift+Tab, and Arrow keys. Also, the “Make text bigger” feature in Windows will affect all the UI and content pages, instead of just system font sizes.