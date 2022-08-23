Approximately one month after the release of Firefox 103, Mozilla announces the release of Firefox 104. This release was under beta testing since the end of July and now is available for download for Linux, Windows, and macOS operating systems.

Power optimization improvements

Firefox 104 delivers subtitle support for Disney+ content while in Picture-in-Picture mode. The Firefox profiler can now analyze a website’s power consumption on Apple M1 and Windows 11-based systems. It shows the power consumption by CPU package, CPU cores, and the GPU as separate graphs by time, which can be seen in the screenshot below:

The power consumption of the web browser while it is minimized is also improved. Many of the web browsers, including Firefox, throttle the compute power for websites in the background tabs already as well as throttling them all while the window is minimized. Firefox 104 further improves this feature and includes the Firefox UI into the “to be throttled” basket.

This move will improve the computing performance and power consumption performance in the systems. This could also heavily affect gamers where GPU and CPU performance is crucial; background applications can cause spikes in games. Firefox 104 makes the spikes in games while the browser is minimized in the background less likely.

Bug fixes in Firefox 104

There are some bug fixes in Firefox 104 as well, such as the bug that caused the highlight color of the text to disappear when the user writes “Enter” in Yahoo Mail and Outlook, and a bug in the unformatted paste shortcut which did not work in plain text contexts. There are also six security patches in Firefox 104; four of them are high severity, which you can see below:

CVE-2022-38472 (High): Address bar spoofing via XSLT error handling

CVE-2022-38473 (High): Cross-origin XSLT Documents would have inherited the parent’s permissions

CVE-2022-38474 (Low): Recording notification not shown when the microphone was recording on Android

CVE-2022-38475 (Low): Attacker could write a value to a zero-length array

CVE-2022-38477 (High): Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 104 and Firefox ESR 102.2

CVE-2022-38478 (High): Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 104, Firefox ESR 102.2, and Firefox ESR 91.13

Firefox 104 is now available for download for macOS, Linux, and Windows users. You can follow the link below to download the most suitable version for your system:

Click here to download Firefox 104