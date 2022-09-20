Mozilla Firefox 105 is currently available for download on the FTP servers before its official release date.

Mozilla Firefox 105 comes with memory improvements for both Linux and Windows, making it more reliable and performing better.

The horizontal two-finger swipe gesture for Linux was introduced in the beta version but it is now included in the final release.

The Mozilla Firefox 105 web browser is available for download before the planned release date, which is September 20. Users who don’t want to wait for the global rollout can download the latest version for GNU/Linux, macOS, or Windows systems from Mozilla’s FTP servers.

Memory improvements

One of the most significant improvements in Firefox 105 is the memory-related performance enhancements, which focus on enabling Firefox to be more reliable and perform better. With the latest enhancements, the web browser is less likely to run out of memory on Linux and also performs better towards the rest of the system when memory is running low. Also on Windows, the browser will be more likely to survive briefly running out of memory, even if individual tabs crash.

Although the horizontal two-finger swipe gesture while holding down the Alt key for navigating back and forward on websites was included in beta versions and seemed to be working fine, it is not included in the final release. A new option is added to Print Preview to print only the current page. Alsı Firefox 105 supports defining persistent scripts using “scripting”, TextDecoderStream and TextEncoderStream interfaces. When the latest version is officially announced on September 20th, Mozilla may also reveal other improvements for the release.