Firefox 106 brings a long-awaited feature for Linux users on Wayland, a swipe-to-navigate feature to perform history back or forward on a touchpad.

Firefox 106 allows users to edit PDF files, including writing text, drawing, and adding signatures.

Firefox 106 also introduces Firefox View, which includes the previously discovered content to provide easy access to them.

The Mozilla team announced the release of the latest version of its popular web browser, Firefox 106. The latest version is released with improved customization, privacy, and accessibility options. Firefox 106 brings a long-awaited feature for Linux users on Wayland. Swipe-to-navigate feature, which allows two fingers on a touchpad to swipe left or right to perform history back or forward, now works.

PDF editing and Firefox View

Firefox 106 allows users to edit PDF files, including writing text, drawing, and adding signatures. Users can also use Firefox as their Default PDF application for Windows operating system.

Users can also pin private windows of Firefox to the Windows taskbar on Windows 10 and Windows 11, enabling them to access private windows with a single click. The private windows have been redesigned to increase the feeling of privacy.

The Mozilla team also improved Firefox’s Text Recognition, which allows users to extract text and copy it to the clipboard to share, store, or search, for macOS 10.15 and newer. It is also compatible with “VoiceOver,” the built-in macOS screen reader.

Firefox 106 also introduces Firefox View, which includes the previously discovered content. Also, a pinned tab allows users to find and open recently closed tabs on their current device, access tabs from other devices, and change the look of the browser with Colorways. Firefox introduces 18 new Colorways, with the launch of Independent Voices. They can be found in Firefox View. Each color is matched with a graphic and description that match to explain its deeper meaning. It will be available until the 16th of January. A major upgrade to its WebRTC capabilities, upgrading the libwebrtc library from version 86 to 103, brings various improvements:

Better screen sharing for Windows and Linux Wayland users.

Lower CPU usage and increased frame rates during WebRTC screen capture on macOS.

RTP performance and reliability improvements.

Richer statistics.

Cross-browser and service compatibility improvements.