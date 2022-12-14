Firefox 108 is released with new features, bug fixes, and improvements to offer a better web surfing experience.

Firefox 108 comes with WebMIDI API support, enabling Firefox to connect and interact with MIDI devices.

In Firefox 108, users can use the shift+ESC keyboard shortcut to easily open the Process Manager.

Mozilla announced the official release of Firefox 108, which is offered to release channel users on December 13. The latest version enables import maps by default, allowing web pages to control the behavior of JavaScript imports. In the latest version, to limit resource use, processes used for background tabs now use efficiency mode on Windows 11.

WebMIDI API support

Firefox 108 introduces a new keyboard shortcut. The shift+ESC combination now opens the Process Manager, allowing users to quickly identify processes that use resources. It also comes with improved frame scheduling when under load, improving Firefox’s MotionMark scores. Firefox 108 also introduces a new experimental mechanism for controlling access to dangerous capabilities.

One of the most significant improvements of Firefox 108 is the WebMIDI API support. It enables Firefox to connect with MIDI devices. However, not all MIDI devices are musical instruments. Firefox 108 also improves the handling of non-ASCII characters when saving and printing PDF forms. Some of the fixed issues in this release are:

Firefox now supports properly color-correcting images tagged with ICCv4 profiles.

Support for non-English characters when saving and printing PDF forms.

The bookmarks toolbar’s default “Only show on New Tab” state works correctly for blank new tabs. As before, you can change the bookmark toolbar’s behavior using the toolbar context menu.

For developers, the <source> element supports height & width attributes when it is a child of a <picture> element. This functionality can be configured via the dom.picture_source_dimension_attributes.enabled preference which is now set to true by default.

You can follow the link below to download Firefox 108 for your Windows, macOS, and Linux systems:

Click here to download Firefox 108

You can also check the “About Mozilla Firefox” page in the main menu to force the update on your existing Firefox installation.