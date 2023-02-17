The latest version of Mozilla’s popular web browser, Firefox 110 has been released on February 14 and is available for download now..

One of the most significant features of Firefox 100 is now GPU sandboxing has been enabled on Windows.

In Firefox 110, GPU-accelerated Canvas2D is enabled by default and WebGL performance improved on Windows, MacOS and Linux .

After a short beta phase, which was started in mid-January, Firefox 110 is now released and available for everybody. With Firefox 110, users will be able to import their bookmarks, history, and passwords not only from Edge, Chrome, or Safari but also from Opera, Opera GX, and Vivaldi. In Firefox 110, GPU sandboxing has been enabled on Windows.

Check the release notes of Firefox 110: Firefox 110 Release Notes

Better WebGL performance

The latest version of Mozilla’s popular web browser can be downloaded from its official website now. On Windows PCs, Firefox 110 can block third-party modules from injecting themselves into Firefox, which can be helpful if they are causing crashes or other undesirable behavior. Some of the other new features and improvements are:

Date, time, and datetime-local input fields can now be cleared with Cmd+Backspace and Cmd+Delete shortcut on macOS and Ctrl+Backspace and Ctrl+Delete on Windows and Linux.

GPU-accelerated Canvas2D is enabled by default on macOS and Linux.

WebGL performance improvement on Windows, MacOS and Linux.

Enables overlay of hardware-decoded video with non-Intel GPUs on Windows 10/11, improving video playback performance and video scaling quality.

Mozilla also announced that Colorways are no longer available in Firefox. Users will be able to access their saved and active Colorways selecting Add-ons and themes from the Firefox menu. Also, users can install Colorways from all of the previous collections by visiting Colorways by Firefox on the Mozilla Add-ons website.

FAQ

What is the latest version of Mozilla Firefox?

The latest version of Mozilla Firefox is Firefox 110 and it was released on February 14, 2023.

Is Firefox still used today?

Yes, Firefox is still widely used today. It is a popular web browser that is known for its speed, security, and privacy features. It continues to be a popular choice among users who value privacy and security when browsing the web.

Is Mozilla Firefox a Chinese company?

No, Mozilla Firefox is not a Chinese company. It is a free and open-source web browser developed and maintained by the Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the United States.

Is Mozilla Firefox free?

Yes, Mozilla Firefox is a free and open-source web browser. It is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems and can be downloaded from the official Mozilla website. Firefox is free to use, download, and distribute, and it is supported by a community of developers and users who contribute to its development and maintenance.

What are the system requirements for running Mozilla Firefox?

For Windows

Windows 7 or later

Pentium 4 or newer processor that supports SSE2

512MB of RAM / 2GB of RAM for the 64-bit version

200MB of hard drive space

macOS 10.12 or later

Mac computer with an Intel x86 or Apple silicon processor

512 MB of RAM

200 MB hard drive space

Firefox will not run at all without the following libraries or packages: glibc 2.17 or higher GTK+ 3.14 or higher libstdc++ 4.8.1 or higher X.Org 1.0 or higher (1.7 or higher is recommended)

For optimal functionality, we recommend the following libraries or packages: DBus 1.0 or higher GNOME 2.16 or higher libxtst 1.2.3 or higher NetworkManager 0.7 or higher PulseAudio

