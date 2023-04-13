Mozilla has released the newest version of its popular web browser, Firefox, and it is now available for macOS, Windows, and Linux systems.

systems. Firefox 112 delivers a new feature that allows users to reveal their passwords easily, which might be useful during the account creation process on some websites.

The newest version of Firefox web browser also delivers security fixes; it issues 12 high, 8 moderate, and 4 low-severity vulnerabilities.

Almost one month after Firefox 111, Mozilla releases the latest version of the popular web browser. As usual, the new version brings a couple of new features in the web browser alongside bug fixes that affect your security. So let’s take a look at the latest version of Firefox and see what new features we have.

Revealing the passwords

Typing passwords in the password fields sometimes becomes tricky, especially if you create a new password for a new account. Many registration services ask for double typing your password, and if they do not match, you will not be able to proceed to the next step. In that case, you need to check and correct those passwords to match; however, some services do not offer a button to see those protected passwords. To help with that issue, Firefox 112 provides a new feature to reveal passwords. Users can now right-click a password field and select the “Reveal Password” option to see the content.

Firefox 112 enables Ubuntu users to import browser data from the Chromium Snap package as well. However, if Firefox is also installed as a Snap package, this feature will not work for now. Mozilla states that they are currently looking for ways to fix this issue.

Other highlights

You can see the other highlights of Firefox 112 below:

The tabs in the tab list panel can now be closed by middle-click.

CTRL-Shift-T shortcut, which is used for re-opening the closed tabs, can now re-open the tabs from the previous session of Firefox.

For systems with Intel GPUs , Firefox 112 enables the overlay of software-decoded video on Windows. Additionally, it improves the efficiency of the video downscaling process.

Firefox extends the list of known tracking parameters that are removed from URLs to protect ETP (enhanced tracking protection) – strict users from cross-site tracking.

ETP strict and private windows will now include email tracking protection.

The deprecated U2F Javascript API is now disabled by default. The U2F protocol remains usable through the WebAuthn API.

Firefox 112 also fixes 12 high, 8 moderate, and 4 low-severity vulnerabilities. You can see the complete list of those vulnerabilities by clicking the link below:

Download Firefox 112

Firefox 112 is now available for download for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. You can follow the link below to download the suitable version of Firefox for your system:

Linux users might also want to wait to download the update through the repositories, which might take a few days for Firefox 112 to be available.

FAQs

What is the latest version of Mozilla Firefox?

The latest version of Mozilla Firefox is Firefox 112 and it was released on April 11, 2023.

Is Firefox still used today?

Yes, Firefox is still widely used today. It is a popular web browser that is known for its speed, security, and privacy features. It continues to be a popular choice among users who value privacy and security when browsing the web.

Is Mozilla Firefox a Chinese company?

No, Mozilla Firefox is not a Chinese company. It is a free and open-source web browser developed and maintained by the Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the United States.

Is Mozilla Firefox free?

Yes, Mozilla Firefox is a free and open-source web browser. It is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems and can be downloaded from the official Mozilla website. Firefox is free to use, download, and distribute, and it is supported by a community of developers and users who contribute to its development and maintenance.

What are the system requirements for running Mozilla Firefox?

For Windows

Windows 7 or later

Pentium 4 or newer processor that supports SSE2

512MB of RAM / 2GB of RAM for the 64-bit version

200MB of hard drive space

macOS 10.12 or later

Mac computer with an Intel x86 or Apple silicon processor

512 MB of RAM

200 MB hard drive space

Firefox will not run at all without the following libraries or packages: glibc 2.17 or higher GTK+ 3.14 or higher libstdc++ 4.8.1 or higher X.Org 1.0 or higher (1.7 or higher is recommended)

For optimal functionality, we recommend the following libraries or packages: DBus 1.0 or higher GNOME 2.16 or higher libxtst 1.2.3 or higher NetworkManager 0.7 or higher PulseAudio

