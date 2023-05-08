Mozilla has announced the release of its widely popular web browser’s latest version, Firefox 113, which is now available for download.

Firefox 113 brings improvements to many of its existing features, including its integrated password generator and picture-and-picture.

The newest version of Firefox web browser also delivers some improvements for the Android version, enabling AV1 video decoding and more.

Mozilla’s web browser, which is quite popular among the Linux-based operating systems, has received a new update, reaching version 113, approximately one month after the release of Firefox 112. The latest version of the web browser brings a couple of improvements to its Picture-in-Picture feature, allowing rewinding, checking video durations, and switching to full-screen mode immediately.

Password generator improvements

The password generator of Firefox has also received improvements; it can now include special characters for better security. The bookmark import feature can now import bookmarks with their favicons from Safari or Chrome-based browsers. The Windows GPU sandbox has been improved for better security.

Firefox 113 brings drag-and-drop support for files in Microsoft Outlook, which was an expected feature for many years. The web browser now supports AV1 images with animations, and the Android version now supports hardware-accelerated AV1 video decoding and GPU-accelerated Canvas 2D by default.

The newest release of the web browser delivers a redesigned accessibility engine for better performance and stability across screen reader and accessibility features. Additionally, the elastic overscroll feature, which shows a bouncing animation when scrolling past the edge of a scroll container on systems with touchscreen, is now enabled by default. Also, Awesomebar is now enabled by default, and it allows users to remove history and sponsored items.

Firefox 113 is now available for download through the following link:

Click here to download Firefox 113