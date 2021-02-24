Firefox announced Total Cookie Protection, which works by maintaining a separate “cookie jar” for each visited website. Any time a website or third-party content is embedded in a website, deposits a cookie in the browser, that cookie is confined to the cookie jar assigned to that website, and it doesn’t allow sharing with other websites.

Comprehensive partitioning of cookies

Additionally, Total Cookie Protection limits exceptions for cross-site cookies when it’s needed for non-tracking purposes, for example, the ones used by popular third-party login providers. Total Cookie Protection gives permission to a provider to use a cross-site cookie for the site the user is currently visiting, only if it detects that you intend to use the provider. These exceptions allow for strong privacy protection without affecting the browsing experience.

When combined with the Supercookie Protections, Total Cookie Protection enables comprehensive partitioning of cookies and other site data between websites. These features prevent websites from tagging the browser and eliminates the cross-site tracking technique.

See more Software News