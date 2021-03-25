The Firefox team announced that Firefox 87 will introduce SmartBlock. It is an intelligent tracker blocking mechanism for Firefox Private Browsing and Strict Mode. SmartBlock also ensures that privacy protections in the web browser are accompanied by a web browsing experience.

SmartBlock

Introducing a policy that blocks trackers on the web creates the risk of blocking components that are essential for some websites to function properly. This can cause images not appearing, features not working, poor performance, or even the entire page not loading at all.

To avoid this problem, Firefox 87 offers a new privacy feature, SmartBlock, which intelligently fixes up web pages that are broken by Firefox’s tracking protections, without compromising user privacy. To be able to do this, SmartBlock provides local stand-ins for blocked third-party tracking scripts. These stand-in scripts behave like the original ones to make sure that the website works properly.

These stand-ins are bundled with Firefox, this means no third-party contents from the tracker will be loaded, thus they can’t track the user. The stand-ins don’t include any code that would support tracking.

