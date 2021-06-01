The Mozilla team announced the release of Firefox 89 on the 1st of June. The latest version is redesigned and modernized with multiple changes. Some of the less frequently used items are now removed from the toolbar to provide a simplified navigation experience. Menus in the browser are also re-organized according to usage, labels are updated and iconography is now removed.

New simplified interface

Infobars, panels, and modals now have a cleaner and modern design. Floating tabs also provide information and surface cues, like visual indicators for audio controls. The Mozilla team reduced the number of alerts and messages to avoid unwanted distractions. The latest version also comes with various fixes, such as now moving the mouse to the top of the screen will no longer hide the tabs behind the system menu bar.

Firefox 89 also introduces a non-native web form controls implementation that offers a modern design and improvements to page load performance. Users will be able to add the screenshots shortcut to the toolbar and it is also available in the right-click menu. Mozilla also updated the browser’s SmartBlock feature and media auto-play is disabled by default in the latest release.

See more Software News