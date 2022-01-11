The Mozilla team announced the launch of Firefox version 96, which is currently available to download. In the latest release, the Mozilla team made improvements in noise suppression, auto-gain-control, and echo-cancellation, which offers a better user experience. The Mozilla team also announced that they have significantly reduced the main-thread load. Firefox 96 can be downloaded from its official website.



Protection against cross-site request forgery

One of the most notable features of the latest release is a new protection against cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attacks. Firefox 96 comes with “Cookie Policy: Same-Site=lax” enabled by default. It is a popular attack that forces users to execute unwanted actions on a web application. In Firefox 96, the team also fixed:

On macOS, command-clicking links in Gmail now opens them in a new tab as expected

The newest release fixes an issue where video intermittently drops SSRC.

It fixes an issue where WebRTC downgrades screen sharing resolution to provide a clearer browsing experience.

The team also fixed video quality degradation issues on certain sites.

Detached video in fullscreen on macOS has been temporarily disabled to avoid some issues with corruption, brightness changes, missing subtitles, and high CPU usage.

