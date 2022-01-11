The Mozilla team announced the launch of Firefox version 96, which is currently available to download. In the latest release, the Mozilla team made improvements in noise suppression, auto-gain-control, and echo-cancellation, which offers a better user experience. The Mozilla team also announced that they have significantly reduced the main-thread load. Firefox 96 can be downloaded from its official website.
Protection against cross-site request forgery
One of the most notable features of the latest release is a new protection against cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attacks. Firefox 96 comes with “Cookie Policy: Same-Site=lax” enabled by default. It is a popular attack that forces users to execute unwanted actions on a web application. In Firefox 96, the team also fixed:
- On macOS, command-clicking links in Gmail now opens them in a new tab as expected
- The newest release fixes an issue where video intermittently drops SSRC.
- It fixes an issue where WebRTC downgrades screen sharing resolution to provide a clearer browsing experience.
- The team also fixed video quality degradation issues on certain sites.
- Detached video in fullscreen on macOS has been temporarily disabled to avoid some issues with corruption, brightness changes, missing subtitles, and high CPU usage.
See more Software News
Leave a Reply