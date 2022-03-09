One of the most popular web browsers among Linux users, Firefox, has reached its 98th version. While Firefox 100 is getting closer every day, Mozilla tries to stick to its monthly cycle for updates. This month’s release brings minor changes and bug fixes to the popular web browser.

Improvements in download interactions

The most remarkable improvements in Firefox 98 are related to file downloading sessions. Firefox web browser was able to directly download a file from a website with just one click, but only for a few file types. The files with all kinds of extensions can be downloaded with a single click, without asking the user to save or run the file. Once the download is complete, the users can also delete the file directly from the downloads panel by right-clicking and selecting the “Delete” option.

Firefox 98 should launch faster with the changes made in the add-ons’ loading processes. The add-ons will be loaded at startup by only using webRequest blocking calls, which should block immediate loading at the browser’s launch.