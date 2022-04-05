Firefox 99 is released and it reached the last step before the 100th version, which is told that it will potentially cause some problems on websites when it arrives. The latest version of Firefox brings the GTK scrollbar design as an option to be enabled manually.

Disappearing scrollbars

Repositories should be updating their packages with Firefox 99 soon

GTK scrollbars are modern ones that take a little space on the Firefox windows’ right side. It is thinner than a regular scrollbar and it disappears when the user stops scrolling a page. It also gets thicker when the user hovers the mouse cursor on it for easier scroll navigation with the mouse. This feature is in a testing state, so users need to enable it by typing about:config in the address bar, then changing widget.gtk.overlay-scrollbars.enabled value into true, if they want.

As a security measure, processes exposed to the web content will not be able to access to X Window System in Firefox 99. It also adds Web MIDI API support and enables users to search with or without diacritics in its PDF viewer component.

By the time we were writing this article, none of the repositories were updated to deliver Firefox 99 to users. It should arrive soon. However, if you don’t want to wait for its arrival in repositories, you can follow the link below to manually download and install Firefox 99.

Click here to download Firefox 99