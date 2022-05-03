The popular web browser, Firefox, has reached its 100th version one month after the 99 release. Firefox is almost the default web browser among the Linux distributions. The new version enables the GTK scrollbars that were added in the previous version by default. The new scrollbar now disappears when the user does not hover the mouse on its location.

Dark mode activation on websites

The most important change in Firefox 100 is the addition of the automatic dark theme selection for the websites. By setting your preference under the Website appearance section in Language and Appearance menu, you can force websites to run in dark mode. Four options are available here: Firefox theme, System theme, Light, and Dark.

Firefox 100 supports captions and subtitles on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix while running them in Picture-in-Picture mode. It also brings the WebVTT feature to the websites that support it. There are some improvements in the autofill and the spellchecker features alongside some bug fixes as well.

You can follow the link below to see the download page of Firefox to download the latest version. Firefox 100 should arrive in Linux distributions’ repositories in a few days.

Click here to download the latest version of Firefox