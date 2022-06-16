The Mozilla team announced that the popular web browser is rolling out Total Cookie Protection by default to all users worldwide. Firefox claims that the new release makes Firefox the most private and secure major browser available across Windows, Mac, and Linux. The feature confines cookies to the site where it is created. It prevents anyone else from using the cookies to track the users’ browsing.

Most private and secure browser

Total Cookie Protection is a protection method against tracking without affecting the browsing experience. The method is built around creating a separate “cookie jar” for each visited website. Thus, it eliminates the risk of trackers linking the user’s behavior on multiple sites, they can only see it on individual sites. If a website or any embedded content deposits a cookie in the browser, that cookie is confined to the cookie jar assigned only to that website. Total Cookie Protection completely blocks other websites from reaching into the cookie jar that doesn’t belong to them. Thus, they can find out about other websites’ cookies.

Enhanced Tracking Protection, launched in 2018, blocks trackers based on a maintained list. Parties on the list lose the ability to use third-party cookies. However, since any trackers that weren’t on the list could track users and violate their privacy, thus the solution was not enough. Total Cookie Protection also eliminates these problems by limiting the functionality of all cookies. The Mozilla team said,

« Today’s release of Total Cookie Protection is the result of experimentation and feature testing, first in ETP Strict Mode and Private Browsing windows, then in Firefox Focus earlier this year. We’re now making it a default feature for all Firefox desktop users worldwide. Over more than a decade, Mozilla has proudly been leading the fight to build a more private internet. Bringing Total Cookie Protection to all Firefox users is our next step towards creating a better internet, one where your privacy is not optional. »