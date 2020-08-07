Fortinet launched the world’s first hyper-scale firewall, FortiGate 4400F, setting new milestones for Security Compute Ratings to deliver unparalleled performance, scalability, and security in a single appliance to meet escalating business needs. FortiGate 4400F is powered by Fortinet’s latest seventh-generation network processor (NP7). This hyperscale firewall offers hardware-acceleration, making it the only network firewall that is fast enough to secure hyper-scale data centers and 5G networks.

The increasing demand for hyper-scale security

According to the announcement, the hardware acceleration via purpose-built NP7 network processors of FortiGate 4400F delivers the first single compact appliance with security performance. FortiGate 4400F enables the following use cases:

High-Velocity e-Retail: Allows high-velocity e-retail businesses to deliver the best possible user experience for their customers by supporting tens of millions of connections per second, enabling essential layer 4 security, and delivering hardware-accelerated prevention of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

Allows high-velocity e-retail businesses to deliver the best possible user experience for their customers by supporting tens of millions of connections per second, enabling essential layer 4 security, and delivering hardware-accelerated prevention of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. Cutting-edge research: Enhances productivity for cutting-edge research facilities and other verticals like oil and gas by supporting the secure transfer of extremely large datasets – also known as elephant flows – of up to 100Gbps.

Enhances productivity for cutting-edge research facilities and other verticals like oil and gas by supporting the secure transfer of extremely large datasets – also known as elephant flows – of up to 100Gbps. Financial institutions, cloud providers and other large enterprises: Allows businesses to launch services in the most agile and secure fashion possible to increase productivity and revenue. By accelerating VXLAN-based segmentation, FortiGate 4400F enables super-fast communication between massively scaled services (such as compute, storage, or apps) that are co-hosted on physical and virtualized domains.

Because of hyperconnected world’s huge demands on security to be delivered at a massive scale, FortiGate 4400F aims to meet these demands, delivering:

Carrier-grade network address translation (CGNAT) that enables hyperscale Packet Delivery Network (PDN) while preserving user experience with hardware-accelerated user session setup rates, low latency and hardware-assisted logging for audit and control.

Critical scale for Security Gateway (SecGW) at 4G and 5G mobile for Radio Access Network (RAN) control to enable services providers to build high capacity networks that maximize return on investment.

Allows service providers to differentiate their customer offerings by delivering additional value-added services such as parental control with technologies like URL filtering.