Google’s workspace environment G Suite was free between 2006 and 2012. Those who obtained G Suite between those years can still keep using it for free. Google has announced that they will cancel the aforementioned free accounts, urging their users to upgrade to Google Workspace.

On July 1st, it ends

G Suite is now replaced with Google Workspace. It is a paid subscription model which includes several handy tools such as e-mail, drive, and all other Google office applications. Differences between a regular Google/Gmail account and Google Workspace are remote administration and custom-domain e-mail accounts. With Google Workspace, companies can use their domain names for e-mails. It also brings company-wide easy communications to the table.

Google will terminate the accounts still being used without subscription except for the education sector and non-profit organizations. Free accounts will be unable to access most of the services. G Suite users should upgrade their accounts to Google Workspace to maintain the services and accounts. The company also offers a 1-month free subscription for the accounts that are upgraded before May 1st.

How much does Google Workspace cost?

Google Workspace has four different tiers to choose from. It starts from $6 monthly per user and goes up to $18. For the highest tier Google Workspace subscription, companies need to contact to Google sales team.

