The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team announced that FreeBSD 11.4-RELEASE is now available for the amd64, i386, powerpc, powerpc64, sparc64, armv6, and aarch64 architectures. The latest release can be both installed from bootable ISO images or over the network. The engineering team also announced that some architectures allow installing from the USB memory stick too. ISO images for the FreeBSD 11.4-RELEASE can be downloaded here and the virtual machine images can be downloaded from here. The FreeBSD Project dedicates the FreeBSD 11.4-RELEASE to the memory of Bruce Evans.

FreeBSD 11.4-RELEASE highlights:

The clang, llvm, lld, lldb, and compiler-rt utilities as well as libc++ have been updated to upstream version 10.0.0.

OpenSSL has been updated to version 1.0.2u.

Unbound has been updated to version 1.9.6.

The pkg(8) utility has been updated to version 1.13.2.

The KDE desktop environment has been updated to version 5.18.4.1.19.12.3.

The GNOME desktop environment has been updated to version 3.28.

Support for renaming ZFS bookmarks has been added.

The certctl(8) utility has been added.

Several feature additions and updates to userland applications.

Warnings for features deprecated in future releases will now be printed on all FreeBSD versions.

Warnings have been added for Kerberos GSS API algorithms deprecated in RFCs 6649 and 8429.