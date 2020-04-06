Fruition, Denver-based full-service digital marketing agency, provides an enterprise-level hosting platform at no charge for 180 days for Drupal and WordPress sites for businesses and organizations that had been impacted by COVID-19. For existing Fruition hosting clients, the company offers extra support to ensure premium service during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Additional digital support

In addition to these supports, Fruition provides additional website management support to qualified government and healthcare organizations impacted by COVID-19. This website management support aims to keep the website stays optimized, and secure to handle these traffic surges.

Fruition’s services consist of CMS software updates, Devops & hosting support, cybersecurity, graphic design & front-end changes, bug troubleshooting & fixing, speed testing & improvements, landing page design & development, plugin/module configuration, website management training.