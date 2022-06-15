While working on the next major update, GIMP 3.0, the GIMP development team released a new maintenance update to the GIMP 2.10 stable series. GIMP 2.10.32, released approximately six months after GIMP 2.10.30, comes with multiple bug fixes, it also improves its support for various image formats.

What’s new?

With the latest release, GIMP supports 8 and 16-bit CMYK(A) TIFF files on import now. Also, the BigTIFF format is now supported, both for import and export. GIMP’s TIFF export dialog now includes a checkbox to enable BigTIFF format. With the latest release, JPEG XL file format support has been backported to import code to the stable branch, which was in development code since version 2.99.8.

Also a new option “Flip the image vertically on export” is added with the new release. Some game engines require DDS images to be flipped vertically. The new option will simplify that process. The new version also comes with a visible layers option, allowing users to export the whole image render, instead of a single layer.

The latest version also introduces some metadata handling improvements. Now GIMP will start dropping Xmp.photoshop.DocumentAncestors tags if there are more than a thousand of them. This will eliminate a bug in some versions of software that creates PSD files that can cause slowing down GIMP to the point it looked frozen. More format handling was improved:

BMP: A new PDB procedure file-bmp-save2 was added for plug-in developers. It supports all the options available interactively.

DICOM: Fixed endian conversion for photometric interpretation MONOCHROME1.

EPS: Loading transparent EPS files is now supported.

RAW: “ RGB Save Type ” confusing dialog label renamed to “ Palette Type ” as on the main dev branch.

TGA: Improved support of indexed images with alpha channel (both import and export).

WebP: Export has a new IPTC checkbox (saved through XMP) as well as a thumbnail checkbox. (backported from dev branch, since 2.99.8)

In the latest version, the Text tool can support localized glyphs depending on the Language. If the font supports multiple variants, the internal formatting system in the “Language” setting will tell which one needs to be used. The new release also implements the “Include mouse pointer” option to the Screenshot plugin on Windows. Some other improvements of themes and icons are:

All official themes now have on-hover indicator around the eye and link toggles in Layer/Channel/Path Dialog tree-views.

In the Dark theme, a new on-hover effect on radio menu items was added to improve readability.

In the Color icon theme, thin contrast borders were added to the ‘close’ and ‘detach’ icons to improve their readability against dark backgrounds on mouse-hover.

In the Color icon theme, horizontal and vertical chain icons are more distinguishable between their broken and not-broken variants.