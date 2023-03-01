While working on the next major upgrade, GIMP 3.0, the GIMP development team released a new maintenance update to the GIMP 2.10 stable version.

GIMP 2.10.34 is now available for download, eight months after the release of GIMP 2.10.32, including fixes and improvements.

The development of GIMP can be followed closely through a checklist that the dev team works on publicly.

What’s new in GIMP 2.10.34?

File Formats

Besides the bug fixes, the TIFF import dialog now has a new “Show reduced images” option. When GIMP originally introduced this concept, the developers stated:

« The TIFF format has a concept of “reduced page”. Until now, we were assuming pages tagged as “reduced” to be thumbnails. Yet this is not always the case. For instance we had feedback from makers of medical devices which were using “reduced pages” as sub-sampled images generated by said devices. They needed GIMP to be able to load all the pages as layers (the main images and the sub-sampled ones). »

This is why the developers decided to include a new option called “Display reduced photos,” which allows you to choose whether or not to load these images.

PDF

From GIMP 2.10.34 onwards, the PDF import dialog will include a “Fill transparent areas with white” option.

You can also choose to fill the background with a color while exporting if you do not wish for it to be transparent.

Template selector in Canvas Size dialog

The template selector introduced in GIMP 2.99.6 development has now been backported, making it easier to resize your canvas while utilizing common image formats.

and more, which you can check out here. If you are interested in seeing the development teams’ checklist, you can check this page out.

Downloading GIMP 2.10.34

As usual, GIMP 2.10.34 is available on GIMP official website in 4 package formats:

Linux development Flatpak

development Flatpak Windows installer

macOS DMG packages for Intel hardware

packages for Intel hardware macOS DMG packages for Apple Silicon hardware