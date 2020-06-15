GitLab announced the acquisition of Peach Tech, a security software firm specializing in protocol fuzz testing and dynamic application security testing and Fuzzit, a continuous fuzz testing solution providing coverage-guided testing. The company also stated that with these acquisitions, GitLab will become the first security solution to offer both coverage-guided and behavioral fuzz testing. The acquisitions will also add testing solutions including protocol fuzzing, API fuzzing, DAST API testing, and coverage-guided fuzz testing. GitLab Secure customers will no longer need to depend on standalone fuzz testing solutions, once the new technologies are fully-integrated.

Coverage-guided and behavioral fuzz testing

GitLab also stated that these acquisitions will allow GitLab to accelerate its roadmap for interactive application security testing by bringing developers a native and seamless experience for discovering, fixing, and remediating security vulnerabilities and weaknesses. Sid Sijbrandij, CEO of GitLab said,

“We believe GitLab provides best-in-class tools for the complete DevOps lifecycle on a single platform. Bringing the fuzzing technologies of Peach Tech and Fuzzit into GitLab’s security solutions will give our users an even more robust and thorough application security testing experience while enabling them to shift security left. This simultaneously simplifies their workflows and creates collaboration between development, security, and operations teams.”