Google is releasing a chatbot called Bard to compete with ChatGPT. Bard is designed to be helpful and entertaining. It is expected to be a popular choice among users.

Users' communication will receive a human-like response from Bard which will make users unfamiliar with computers or technology feel more at ease.

A chatbot is designed to simulate conversation with human users, especially over the Internet. Modern chatbots use Artificial Intelligence technologies, such as natural language processing and machine learning, to understand and generate human-like responses to user inputs. AI chatbots can also be designed to operate in specific industries, such as healthcare or finance, where they can help patients or customers with specific needs and inquiries. Today, several software companies work on AI, specifically AI chatbots, to make internet users’ lives easier.

Google’s AI chatbot: Bard

Google has developed several AI-powered products, such as Google Assistant and Google Duplex, virtual assistants that can engage in natural language conversations with users earlier. The internet giant is now preparing to release its AI chatbot, Bard. Google Bard can respond to various inquiries with conversational responses, similar to ChatGPT. Google states that Bard utilizes the latest online information to deliver relevant, top-notch answers.

Benefits of AI in everyday life

With the help of Bard, people can have natural-language conversations with the computer. This is accomplished through natural language processing techniques, which allow computers to analyze, understand, and generate human speech. The goal is to make these conversations as human-like and natural as possible, improving the user experience and enabling more effective communication between humans and machines.

Bard will respond to the communication in a human-like manner. Generally, users unfamiliar with computers or technology will find this feature more comfortable. Bard uses data from the Internet to deliver reliable answers. Bard can serve as a creative release and a springboard for inquiry, enabling you to impart new scientific findings from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old or learn more about the top football strikers of the moment.

Power of LaMDa

Google believes it is important to make it easy, safe, and scalable for others to benefit from advancements in AI. They plan to start onboarding individual developers, creators, and enterprises the following month, allowing them to try the Generative Language API, which LaMDA will initially power with more models to follow. Over time, the company intends to create a suite of tools and APIs that will make it simple for others to build innovative AI applications.

With its lightweight LaMDA model, which is significantly smaller and uses less computing power, Google is releasing Bard, allowing the service to be used by a larger audience. Google can update the service to ensure that Bard’s responses meet a high bar for quality, safety, and groundedness in real-world knowledge as AI learns with more users and can collect more and more feedback.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, says:

« When people think of Google, they often think of turning to us for quick factual answers, like “how many keys does a piano have?” But increasingly, people are turning to Google for deeper insights and understanding — like, “is the piano or guitar easier to learn, and how much practice does each need?” (…) AI can be helpful in these moments, synthesizing insights for questions where there’s no one right answer. »