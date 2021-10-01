The Google Chrome team announced that the stable channel is now updated to 94.0.4606.71 for Windows, Mac, and Linux which will roll out soon. The team stated that the extended stable channel is also updated to 94.0.4606.71 for Windows and Mac which also will roll out in the coming days or weeks.

4 security fixes

Google announced that bug details and links will not be shared until most of the users are updated. Google also stated that it will retain restrictions if the bug continues to exist in a third-party library.

The update includes 4 security fixes. The tech giant stated that there are currently exploits targeting some of the vulnerabilities.

CVE-2021-37974 (High): Use after free in Safe Browsing. Reported by Weipeng Jiang from Codesafe Team of Legendsec at Qi’anxin Group

CVE-2021-37975 (High): Use after free in V8. Reported by Anonymous

CVE-2021-37976 (Medium): Information leak in core. Reported by Clément Lecigne from Google TAG, with technical assistance from Sergei Glazunov and Mark Brand from Google Project Zero

