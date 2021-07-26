The GParted team announced the release of the stable release of its GParted Live which includes GParted 1.3.1, updated packages, and other improvements. The team also announced that the release has been successfully tested on VirtualBox, VMware, BIOS, UEFI, and physical computers with AMD/ATI, NVidia, and Intel graphics.

GParted Live 1.3.1-1 includes:

Includes GParted 1.3.1: Fix recognition of SD/MMC device names Make XFS copy duplicate the file system label and UUID

Based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2021/Jul/20)

Linux image updated to 5.10.46-1

Package gvfs was added

The team also warned users about the default boot options might fail to display an X Desktop such as on old Acer Aspire laptops. To avoid this issue, users can select Other modes of GParted Live and choose GParted Live.

See more Software News