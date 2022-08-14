Granulate, an Intel Company, developer of autonomous, continuous workload optimization solutions, announced the upcoming launch of its latest free cost-reduction solution, gMaestro, a continuous workload and pod rightsizing tool for Kubernetes cost optimization. Granulate’s gMaestro provides DevOps, SREs, and FinOps teams full visibility into their K8s clusters allowing them to eliminate over-provisioning and reduce costs by up to 60%.

Can be installed with a single line of code

Kubernetes have played a key role in managing containerized environments and reducing development times, yet cost and resource management remain a challenge. The costs of over-provisioning, as well as mismanaged and idle resources have climbed and become a major financial burden for companies globally.

gMaestro, which can be installed with a single line of code, provides visibility into inefficiencies within Kubernetes clusters. Users can automatically apply HPA, CPU, and Memory request changes that can be employed to save up to 60%. The fully autonomous capability will be generally available next month, enabling all gMaestro users to implement the recommendations with a click of a button.

As af Ezra, CEO of Granulate said,

« Organizations are taking a ha rd look at their budgets due t o the current economic realities and looking for any opportu nity to reduce costs. Part of our goal at Granulate has been to democratize solutions for the engineering commu nity by making optimizations e asy to achieve and even fully autonomous. We are fortunate that as an Intel company we can continue bringing new tools to the market to further that v ision. »



gMaestro is already in use with several enterprises, including ShareChat, India’s largest social networking service with over 250 million monthly active users. Granulate’s gMaestro provides several unique benefits for development and software engineers managing orchestration applications:

Eliminate over-provisioning: Automatic workload rightsizing so you pay only for what you use.

Gain full visibility into your K8s clusters:A simplified, end-to-end overview of K8s objects — namespaces, deployments, containers, and more.

Ensure optimal performance:Keep your competitive SLAs while reducing your Kubernetes cost without compromising performance metrics.

No limitations:Works with HPA and different resource reservation sizes and cluster autoscalers.

gMaestro is CSP agnostic and runs on all of the major CSPs including GCP, Azure, AWS, as well as OpenShift and K8s, and complies with the highest security standards with SOC2, ISO, HIPAA, and GDPR certifications.