Green Mountain has announced the availability of Network as a Service provider Megaport. The company aims to expand its carrier-neutral cloud ecosystem and simplify customers’ network strategies. With this deployment, Green Mountain offers access to over 350 service providers on the Megaport platform. This platform includes cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and others.

Connecting over more than 600 data centers

Megaport’s Software Defined Network (SDN) enables Green Mountain’s customers to speed up and simplify how they build and deploy connections to the services their business runs on. Green Mountain’s customers can connect to over 170 cloud on-ramp locations worldwide more than 600 data centers, including the company’s DC1 Stavanger facility.

Megaport platform has many benefits including choice, security, marketplace, ease-of-use, performance, and scalability. Under the easy-to-use benefit, it offers hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, and cloud-to-cloud architectures via point-and-click provisioning with the intelligent Megaport Cloud Router.

Svein Atle Hagaseth, Chief Sales Officer of Green Mountain, shared more details about the benefits of the Megaport deployment:

“Hybrid cloud models are a focus area of our enterprise clients. They want the opportunity and flexibility to scale rapidly and get closer to different cloud providers. This is our first engagement with Megaport, and we look forward to providing our clients an opportunity to build their hybrid, multi-cloud, cloud-to-cloud, and potential disaster recovery solutions not only in one of the most energy-efficient and sustainable data centers in Europe but anywhere. Megaport allows both our existing and new clients to securely connect to a number of different data center locations and cloud providers.”