The new version of Gutenberg is available. Gutenberg 11.1 includes a block border quickly, enables drag and drop support for the ListView component, and many bug fixes centered around the Widgets Editor and Block Library. The Gutenberg WordPress editor has been rebuilt for media-rich pages and posts. It provides a user experience with the flexibility that blocks will bring.

Block support and several bug fixes

When borders are enabled in a theme.json file, and a block supports it with the block supports API, a new block panel enables user to change the border-radius, width, style, color, and border units.

There are bug fixes in breadcrumbs HTML structure and react warnings, block editor, block library, buttons block, embed block, image block, query loop block, search block, site title, home link and design tools, site editor, widgets editor, and slash inserter.

New enhancements

Admin panel available as PWA.

Block Breadcrumbs: Small chevron icon for breadcrumb separators.

Block Library

Columns Block: Add stack on mobile setting to allow for columns without mobile breakpoints. Add the percent unit to the default units in Core.

Latest posts: Remove grey color for dark themes.

List Block: Add link color control to list block.

Post Terms Block: Add a “separator” attribute to the post-terms block.

RSS Block: Update block styles.

Tag Cloud Block: Add the ability to change the number of tags shown. Remove editor-style, so editor matches frontend.

Design Tools, Border

Link Editing: Add Unlink button to LinkControl popover.

List View: Enable drag and drop in ListView.

Widget Editor: Adds auxiliary class names for editor styles.

General UI: Block Settings Menu: Don’t render ‘Move to’ if there is only one block. Disable ‘Post Publish’ button if saving non-post entities. Preferences: Polish labels and consolidate options in preferences.



See more Software News