Gutenberg 9.9 is out. It comes with custom icon and background colors in social icons, preferences redesign, text labels in the Block Toolbar and new APIS and enhancement. There are also many bug fixes.

Gutenberg WordPress editor

The first release of Gutenberg WordPress editor includes a new buttons block to align more than one button in a row. Several block plugins had this block available already and now it made its way into Gutenberg Core.

Enhancements

Preferences modal redesign.

Add “Show block breadcrumbs” preference.

Show text labels instead of icons in block toolbars when option is set.

Social Icons: Add icon & background color options.

Image Block: Add border radius support.

Improve visual clarity of reusable blocks.

In-between inserter: Support both horizontal and vertical layouts.

Automatically turn Dark Mode on or off depending on theme’s background colour.

Show the Spacer block’s background on hover.

Switch to a more muted sibling inserter design.

Show tooltips on disabled elements.

Use system font for vanilla editor styles.

Only consider legal block types for the block list when transforming files to blocks.

Social Link: Add a class to the anchor element.

Image block: Add flow for converting to cover block from toolbar.

Cover block: Improve toolbar button labels.

Show reusable block parent border when child is selected.

Change the quick inserter border color.

New APIs

Add disabled support in ToggleControl and FormToggle.

Block API: Allow overriding the category for block variations.

Add ability to filter the return values of i18n functions.

(Experimental) Add thunk actions to replace rungen and controls.

(Experimental) Add __experimentalBatch().

Component System: Add Grid Component.

Alow setting the crossOrigin attribute for the image transform’s image using a filter.

Add Truncate component.

Add buttonProps to PanelBody.

NavigationMenu: Add isSearchDebouncing prop.

