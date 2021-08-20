Highmetric acquired NewRocket, a CA-based software and services company. This acquisition complements Highmetric’s existing digital workflow optimization capabilities by bringing NewRocket’s user-focused design and innovative solutions.

To create powerful solutions

Highmetric offers solutions in Customer Service, HR & Employee, IT Service Management, IT Operations Management, Governance, Compliance, and Risk and Security Operations and serves customers across many industries. Both Highmetric and NewRocket are in the Inc. 5000 2021 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Gabe Stephenson, Managing Director at Gryphon, said,

“As the largest pure-play ServiceNow firm in the world, Highmetric has unique capabilities to help customers leverage the power of ServiceNow to optimize digital transformation workflows. We believe the acquisition of NewRocket further strengthens Highmetric’s differentiated market leadership position.”

As part of the transaction, Nathan Firth, President and Principal Engineer at NewRocket, will serve Chief Creative Officer of Highmetric.

Matt Stoyka, Highmetric CEO, said,

“We are delighted to welcome Nathan and his crew to Highmetric. NewRocket’s broad capabilities in creative design, design thinking, and user empathy are highly complementary to Highmetric’s offerings and will augment our ability to unite workflows and provide seamless integration to customers across the web and mobile platforms. This acquisition demonstrates Highmetric’s commitment to rapidly scaling our business to create powerful solutions that drive meaningful business results for our clients.”

See more Software News