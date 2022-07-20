HostBill has released the multiple card storage feature, delivering the opportunity to store multiple cards, bank account details, and payment tokens.

A second module for QuickPay is also brought, named QuickPay Token, which delivers tokenization support.

Customers now may store or use multiple credit cards; they will only have to authorize their credit cards once.

Web hosting billing and automation software HostBill announced its new features; multiple card storage and integration of QuickPay Token gateway. Customers now may store or use multiple credit cards as well as customers will only have to authorize their credit card once. After that, they can pay without filling in their payment details.

A better and quicker user experience

Previously, HostBill allowed storing one credit card and bank account details per client. With the recent release, it added a multiple card storage feature to give the opportunity of storing multiple cards, bank account details, and payment tokens. The clients can also choose which credit cards to accept, or to allow card details storage as well as how to charge the cards. Once the credit card storage is enabled, clients can add multiple credit cards and manage the details in the client area. Admins can also quickly access the card logs to check all the changes made by this release.

Regarding QuickPay integration, a second QuickPay module, QuickPay Token was added. It supports tokenization and allows the use of periodic charges. With this feature, the customers will only have to authorize their credit card once. After that, the credit card can be used without filling in the payment details. The gateway is free and available to all HostBill users.

The latest release also includes domain suggestions in the “Domain R16” and “Domain 2019” order pages. This tool allows generating ideas for domain names and checking their availability for free. HostBill provides several bug fixes within this release as well. Other than the bug fixes, you can see all new features and integrations below;

New integrations

[Stripe.com] Added: Stripe Intents ACH payment gateway module

[QuickPay] Added: QuickPay with Tokenization payment gateway module

New features

[Admin] Added: Log entry for SMTP Test connection

[Billing] Added: Customers now may store & use multiple credit cards

[Cart] Added: the ability to display domain suggestions in “Domain R16” and “Domain 2019” orderpages

[DCIManager6] Changed: Termination will now resume suspended servers.

[General] Added: Products with flavor billing can now select which flavors should be offered in client area.

[IIS.se] Added: Ability to set NS during domain transfer

[IPAM] Added: Option to create subnet with just first/last/reserved IPs (without filling entire pool

[Openstack] Added: Option to select usable volume flavors from Cloud Flavor manager.

[Services] Added: Ability to quickly select and deselect all products in Bulk Update

[XML_Fatturapa] Added: Module now recognizes states from State_Province_Select module and uses them for Provincia value