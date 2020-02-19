HostBill introduced new functionalities for Client Area Theme Editor, Account Metrics, HostBill Fraud Protection, and domain modules.

After recently launching a new Client Area Theme Editor, HostBill continues to develop it by adding new features. The company announced the addition of the ability to set positions of the popup and the option to show/hide main sections logged in customers. Moreover, users can also define files that will override default .tpl files with the File overrides section.

Improvements in HostBill Account Metrics

HostBill Account Metrics is used for setting limits of resource usage, monitor it and trigger certain actions upon exceeding the limits for certain modules. With improvements in HostBill Account Metrics, users can now copy account metrics from other, similar products. Another option has been added for defining quotas more easily.

HostBill VMware vCloud Director module has now support for Account Metrics. It enables users to define quotas for CPU Allocation / Usage, Memory Allocation / Usage, Storage Limit / Usage, Number of VMs / running VMs, Number of created Networks. HostBill built-in fraud protection tool that is used to strengthen defense against fraudulent orders. It uses past HostBill orders as a reference point to control potential fraud orders automatically.

With HostBill’s new option, this module checks the existence of MX records on the customer’s email domain Finally, the company also announced that Joker.com now supports domain lookups & premium domain registrations and RRPproxy is equipped with DNSSEC Management support. Last month, HostBill has announced 4 different 2020 licenses, including HostBill Startup Edition, HostBill Enterprise Edition, HostBill Data Center Edition, and HostBill All Inclusive.