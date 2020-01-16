HostBill has announced 4 different 2020 licenses, including HostBill Startup Edition, HostBill Enterprise Edition, HostBill Data Center Edition, and HostBill All Inclusive.

HostBill has introduced 2020 licenses. Customers can choose one of our four plans: Startup, Enterprise, Data Center and All Inclusive, that differ by the number and type of integrations included. The pricing of all licenses remains the same as last year. HostBill 2020 licenses include new payment gateways, domain registrars and free plugins added to HostBill in 2019. Customers can also now choose one of 12 currently available SSL modules to add to their licenses.

4 licenses

HostBill Startup Edition: Startup Edition is best suitable for small and new businesses. With this license for just $599 one time fee customers can get core HostBill features such as, automated billing and invoicing, hosting and domain automation, client management, and support system.

HostBill Enterprise Edition: HostBill Enterprise Edition is a solution to cater for the needs of businesses with diversified product and services portfolio. Apart from modules included in Startup Edition, Enterprise license also contains Proxmox, OnApp, Openstack, Cloudstack, PowerDNS, SolusVM and vSphere as well as IP Address Manager.

HostBill Data Center Edition: HostBill Data Center Edition is aiming at Data Center industry, as it includes a range of modules designed specifically for data centres. This license includes IP Address Manager, Inventory Manager and Colocation Manager, plugins for complex Data center management, as well as integrations with DCI Manager (a DCIM and dedicated server provisioning software), monitoring modules: Observium and Cacti to measure and bill for bandwidth usage, Ahsay Backup, R1 Softand and freeRadius modules.

HostBill All Inclusive: All Inclusive license includes all available HostBill integrations: hosting modules, plugins, domain registrars, payment gateways and templates, making it the best value for money. Compared to 2019, All Inclusive 2020 contains 18 new provisioning modules.

