HostBill, one of the well-known automation companies, has announced a new release. The platform is constantly being updated; reaching as high as 1 release a week. The new update brings small changes in the HostBill interface, most of which provides new functionalities to the users.

Admin panel improvements

HostBill is getting updates every week, adding new features and fixing the remaining bugs

In the latest release, HostBill introduced a new two-factor authentication interface on both client and admin sides. The new update gives administrators with “Manage Staff Members” permission right to disable “Manage Staff Members” permission for other members. In addition, admin area IP access rules can now have changeable descriptions in the admin panel.

On the Status Updates page, staff members can now set event notifications for clients as a time scope or just with an ending time. Gateway Fees plugin also received enhancements; the ability to show fee percentages on the invoice item description as well as the ability to set a custom fee line.

Payment improvements

In addition to the Stripe.com payment methods, HostBill brings the “Payment Request” button to the list which allows to collect payment and address information from customers who use Apple Pay, Google Pay, and the card information that is stored in browsers. The new update also brings additional log entries related to orders in the Jelastic module as well as the ability to define a custom domain owner name in SIDN.nl.

New features can be seen below:

[Admin] Added: Admins with permission “Manage Staff Members” can disable MFA for other staff members.

[Admin] Added: It is now possible to change descriptions for a created Adminarea allowed IP’s

[Domains] Added: Option to reject IDN domain lookups per TLD

[Gateway Fees] Added: Ability to specify custom fee line on invoice rather than gateway name

[General] Changed: MBstring is now fully required for PDF generation (tcpdf failback removed)

[Jelastic] Added: Additional log entries when performing actions on an order

[Nominet] Added: Support for Release / Setting IPS tag

[Openstack] Added: Option to select availability zone when creating new detached volume.

[Recaptcha] Added: Ability to specify own api.js URL to replace default from google.com domain

[Settings] Added: Ability to disable template auto-parsing for more advanced theme edits

[SIDN.nl] Added: Possibility to define a custom domain owner name

[Status Updates] Added: New option with which staff members can set when to show event notifications in client area.

[Stripe.com] Added: Payment Request Button payment gateway module

[Vultr.com] Changed: Sizes selector values changed to more readable

See more Software News