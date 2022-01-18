What has made video marketing quite successful today is the increased usage of social media platforms. For instance, YouTube is considered the second biggest social media network that comprises about 2 billion users every month. Most brands are utilizing this platform to build a strong online presence and so should you.

YouTubers upload over 500 hours of videos in total every minute. These statistics only prove how relevant and quintessential video marketing is, especially in a competitive marketplace as of today. YouTube is just one such platform out of many that offer brands a real chance at success. Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc., work just as wondrously in influencing the minds of your prospective consumers through videos.

However, the real challenge that most marketers face is making engaging videos. Here is a complete guide to help you understand how you can create engaging and educational videos to promote your brand’s products and services.

Step-by-step guide to creating promotional videos

When creating promo videos for your brand, you must have a specific plan in order and maybe a specific promo video maker in mind. Moreover, you also want to look out for the right tools. Thus, before you consider investing in a professional video maker, you want to explore online editing tools that help you create just as professional and premium-quality videos that experts create.

Whether you are a beginner or professional, you can use this tool to explore a wide range of templates for creating some of the most captivating promotional videos. That said, here are some of the prime steps that are involved in creating promotional videos for your respective brand.

1. Determine your goal

Similar to every other form of content, every marketer must analyze the core objectives of their promotional video content. Having clarity on what goals you wish to accomplish is extremely essential to ensure that your video serves its purpose. Video marketing strategies are pretty much incomplete without your business objectives. Thus, determining your core goals can help you truly channel your efforts and achieve optimal success through the videos.

Some of the prime goals that your promotional videos must include are-

Generate leads

Increase traffic

Boost brand awareness

Boost sales

Inform your audience about your products and services

Additionally, while determining the goals of your video, you also want to analyze where you wish to publish the video. On determining why you’re making a promotional video in the first place, you can pay attention to the next step.

2. Choose the type of video you want to make

Now that you’ve analyzed the core objectives of your promotional video, you also have to decide on which type of video may be most relevant for conveying your message. If you want to upload videos on your website, introductory videos are a good start.

Additionally, if you want to make educational videos to inform your audience about your products and services, there are a plethora of videos you can make. These include-

Explainer Videos- These types of videos explain the functioning of your respective products.

Action-based videos- As the name suggests, these videos are created with the intent of getting the viewers to take action.

Informatory Videos- These videos are created for the very purpose of educating your viewers

Testimonial videos- These videos are created for converting your prospective leads through user-generated content.

Additionally, you can create several other types of videos such as how-to-guides, behind-the-scenes videos, Sneak peeks, and so on.

3. Determine the tone of the video

The next and one of the most crucial steps of creating a promotional video is to determine the tone of the video. Whether you want to make your video formal, conversational, humorous, quirky, or even dramatic, you can do so based on what the intent of the video is.

Note that your video will heavily represent your brand. Thus, maintaining a professional yet light-hearted tone is important. When drafting a script for your video, here are some of the tones you can have-

Quirky

Conversational

Urgent

Humorous

Formal

It is always a good idea to spice up your videos and experiment with them. However, avoid going overboard.

4. Decide on the time frame

Another quintessential aspect of creating your promotional video is determining the time frame. Like it or not, the length of the video plays a crucial role in determining if or not your audience will view the entire video. Ok figuring out the tone of the video, it is also essential to analyze how long your video should be.

Determining the video length prior to planning your video content can help you balance your video script well. Without a specific timeframe, you might end up making an unnecessarily long and boring video that might not appeal to your audience.

Here are some factors to consider while determining the duration of your promotional videos.

Video Budget- The longer your videos, the more your video budget.

Publishing Platform- Determine where you wish to publish your videos.

Objective- Analyse the purpose of the video and further frame your video accordingly.

5. Identify a video format

The next step of creating a promotional video is to figure out a relevant video format. There are several types of formats available that you can make use of. However, you need to decide this before the scriptwriting process. This is because your script heavily depends on the video format. A few of the visual formats that you can make use of include- Animated videos, real people videos, and screencast videos.

Make sure to do enough research to determine which one of these formats might be ideal for your promotional video. Accordingly, base your script according to this format.

6. Draft the script

Well, it goes without saying that drafting the script is the most quintessential aspect of creating your promotional videos. It is extremely essential to keep the above-mentioned factors in mind while drafting your script. These factors will help you get clarity on what your video should consist of and how you can go about accomplishing your goal.

Whether your video is narration-based or involves storytelling, spend a good quality of time understanding the content that your video should involve.

At this point, you also want to conceptualize the appeal of your video. You can think about incorporating special effects, animated visuals, audio, and other such elements that you want in your video.

7. Put the promotional video together

Now that you’ve covered all the primary steps of creating the promotional video, it is time to put together the video in order. This is the final and most important step of your video-making journey. While planning your video may seem like an easy task, you might not always be able to create a video just as you planned.

Doing meticulous research to identify essential editing tools and other apps for creating your video is important. You can create promo video even without having a specific degree of expertise in filming and editing.

The key is to create striking videos that can easily grab the attention of your viewers. Most editing tools offer a variety of templates that you can use to create your videos. All you really need to do is enough research and further take some time out to pick out the right templates that sync well with your video format.

All of these steps play a crucial role in building your video marketing strategy as well as helping you create a promotional video that influences the perception of your viewers.

Bottom line

Promotional Videos are a few of the most prominent and promising sources for educating your prospective consumers on what your brand is all about. They are great to create loyal relationships with your customers and simultaneously boost sales in the long run. However, creating promotional videos is a comprehensive process.

Although there are a whole host of promo video makers available online, when it comes to actually creating one, this was a step-by-step guide to learning how you can create only the most creative, engrossing, and educational promotional videos without having to face too many hassles.

