Huawei has introduced the source code of openEuler, its distribution of Linux based on CentOS to Gitee. Developers can obtain relevant code and documents for reference and learning, and to understand the architecture and source code of the openEuler operating system on Gitee. The operating system was formally launched by Huawei at the 4th Huawei Conference in Shanghai On September 19 last year.

Two organizations on Gitee

Huawei will gradually open up its technology accumulation in the field of ICT basic software, and open source the basic platform capabilities in the operating system, compiler / JDK and other fields to the openEuler community. The company is still running under its second three-month extension exempting it from the full provisions of the US government’s Entity List, which ordinarily requires a US company to apply for and receive a license to trade with a named ‘entity’. OpenEuler comprises two organizations on Gitee, one for source code and one for package sources. The openEuler organization was keen to highlight two particular packages, iSulad and A-Tune, among the openEuler source code.

According to the announcement, iSulad is a lightweight gRPC service-based container runtime. Compared to runc, iSulad is written in C, but all interfaces are compatible with OCI. A-Tune is a system software to auto-optimize the system adaptively to multiple scenarios with embedded AI-engine. Also, there will be several infrastructure-supported projects that set up the community’s operating systems. These systems are built on the Huawei Cloud through script automation.

The company shared details about the features and advantages of OpenEuler. It improves multi-core concurrency and enhances business performance; L2 Cache sharing technology to improve access efficiency between different OSD processes; for the first time, a kernel patch is implemented in Kunpeng processor architecture. Moreover, by enabling the key features of the Kunpeng processor, it has achieved performance breakthroughs in core business scenarios and has continued to contribute to the open-source communities such as Linux kernel, virtualization, GCC, OpenJDK, and Docker.

At the same time, Huawei’s database GaussDB will also be open-source, which currently covers 70% of enterprise business scenarios, and will be fully online before June 30, 2020.

