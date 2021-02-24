IBM announced the availability of Red Hat software on IBM Power Systems as well as new IBM Power Systems hardware. With this announcement, IBM Power Systems now features Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power Virtual Server leveraging OpenShift’s bare-metal installer, Red Hat Runtimes, and newly certified Red Hat Ansible Content Collections.

A critical role for the transition to hybrid environments

The IBM Power Private Cloud Rack combines on-premises hardware, a complete software stack of IBM and Red Hat technology, and installation from IBM Systems Lab Services to deliver 49% lower cost per request as compared to similarly equipped x86-based platforms. There are also enhancements to IBM Power System’s dynamic capacity to quickly scale compute capacity across the hybrid cloud on Linux, IBM i, and AIX.

General Manager of IBM Cognitive Systems Stephen Leonard, said,

“Twelve months ago, IT practitioners faced a vastly different landscape before the world was transformed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. But despite the challenges, they recognize that a hybrid cloud approach can offer 2.5x the value derived from a single public cloud, as measured by an IBM internal, assessment by IBM’s Institute of Business Value. IBM Power Systems, along with the greater IBM and Red Hat portfolio, plays a critical role in this transition to hybrid environments.”

In order to bring simplicity to hybrid cloud deployment and management, IBM announced two new technologies. The IBM Power Private Cloud Rack solution is a pre-configured on-premises system with compute, storage, networking and pre-installed software to help organizations operationalize their cloud management. The second technology is cloud-like capacity and pricing across the hybrid cloud.

See more Software News